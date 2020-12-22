EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh speaks out: I'm in talks with channel to enter Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant, who is currently in Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, had made it to the headlines when she announced marriage to Ritesh. In an exclusive chat, Rakhi's husband Ritesh has opened up about his possible entry into the house.

Rakhi Sawant had shocked the world around two years ago when she revealed she's got secretly married to a businessman named Ritesh. But ever since, there has been no proof of their marriage and no pictures of the couple that came out in the media. Soon, people called it a publicity stunt and asked Rakhi if she faked her marriage.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger earlier this month, Rakhi who joined us for a chat broke her silence and said, "Everything will be revealed in due time. I will speak about it inside the house. I feel like a married single woman. My life has become a joke because my husband doesn't want to come out in front of people."

Now, finally Rakhi's husband has spoken on the same and promised to support her. Ritesh tells Pinkvilla exclusively, "I know that many people didn't believe Rakhi because of her past experiences. She had tried to do a spoof on marriage once and iss baar bhi sher aaya wali baat ho gayi. But I can tell you that we are definitely a married couple. I am now willing to come and face everyone. I am already in touch with the Bigg Boss makers and the channel. We are discussing the possibility of my entry inside the house. If I go, I want to do so to support Rakhi and tell the world that she didn't lie about our marriage. I want to go in as a contestant because the makers are introducing new wild card entries again."

