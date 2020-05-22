EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri REVEAL Sagar Sahab had a lot of court cases against him

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri came together to revisit old memories, their struggles, being laughed at, not getting work, getting typecast and the court cases. Read.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan recently broke the record of Game of Thrones to become the most-watched television show globally. The show first aired in 1987 and starred Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, and Dipika Chikhlia in lead roles. In an exclusive chat, we asked both Dipika and Sunil if they have ever had to face questions related to Sita's agnipareeksha, or dhobi story which has for years remained a matter of debate.

To this, Dipika, who played the role of Sita, said, "Every Mother's Day, Women's Day, where they are talking about abla nari, I would hear about Sita. There was this fundamental darkness of a certain subject and when people are not ready to listen, it gets difficult to explain. But, when they saw it this time (the re-telecast), people in the majority realised that they were bombarded with such wrong stories about Ramayan, about dhobi. Now, people are sort of okay as they know the reality. Yes, of course, all these years I had to keep explaining myself. Now, I feel my life is a little easier because people know what happened and why."

Sunil, who played the role of Laxman, added, "In fact, I had a little discussion with Sagar Sahab about the agnipareeksha scene. I did come to Sagar Sir and asked him why this scene is there. Ram is a god and he must know that Sita is pure, so why this agnipareeksha? I asked him will this not give out a wrong message and he explained to me the purpose, what you see on screen as well. There was a little correction that took place while writing where Laxman get angry on Ram for the same."

Dipika then shared, "Papa ji (Sagar Sahab) had a lot of cases against him. Actually, the story about dhobi is not part of the original Ramayan, it is more of a folktale. Over the years, it has developed into a story. Papaji had a lot of cases against him. While we shot for Uttar Ramayan, he wasn't even there half the time because he was juggling between court and shoot. There was a lot of fury, there were scholars who did not accept this version."

