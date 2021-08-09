EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor to feature in the next promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is keeping the audience on the edge of their seat. The show has been impressing fans with its engaging narrative and excellent storyline. Recently, makers released a promo featuring Bollywood actress . And now there is a buzz that Randhir Kapoor will be seen in the next promo of the show.

As per industry sources, with a vision to reminisce the popular song of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, the makers are planning to rope in none other than the veteran actor Randhir Kapoor for the next promo. The source revealed, “Randhir Kapoor is truly a legend. We all know how Rekha’s appearance on the show has created magic. With Rekha narrating the story in her melodic voice and singing the beautiful song made it really impressive. They are willing to recreate the magic of the beautiful song and take the viewers on a trip back in time. The discussion for the same is being worked out..but if this does happen it is going to be magical on all levels!”

In the last promo, viewers saw Rekha revealing the upcoming twist in the show. The video showed Samrat (played by Yogendra Vikram Singh) is handing over his wedding ring to Virat and tells him that he will give Patralekha a divorce. He also asks Virat to promise him that he will fulfill his duty towards her.

It will be really interesting to see what will Virat do? The current track is showing that Virat and Sai are on their honeymoon and both are slowly developing feelings for each other. Will their relationship break because of this twist?

