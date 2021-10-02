EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat hurt with ‘sexist’ tag, opens up on relationship with Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was the digital version of the original show. The popular television actor was highlighted for his talents and a budding romance with actress Shamita Shetty. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raqesh opened up on his relationship with her and he also talked about his journey in the show.

On being asked about associating himself with Shamita and their love angle in the show, he said, “To each his own, we both have a lot of experience in our professions and we don’t need anyone to float around. If winning was my agenda I would have done that probably but winning was not my agenda and I was there only for the experience. I have pure feelings for her and it was completely from the heart. I am not that shallow to use someone”.

When we asked him about his relationship with Shamita Shetty, he said, “Of course we are great friends, we talk to each other often. We are trying to get to know each other become we come to any relationship stages. We like each other that we can say for sure, there is compatibility, but giving name to the relationship is not something we are look for right now.”

He also talked about the incident where he was termed 'sexist' for a statement. He shared, “It was completely out of context. Nishant and Pratik took it to a completely different level. I talked to Muskan about what is sexism according to her, and she said it was not about being sexist but about strength. It is a basically about certain amount of strength difference in men and women biologically. I am raised by extremely powerful women in my family and I am not sexist. We also run an NGO for women empowerment. I would never pass a remark about men being strong and women being weaker. I was upset and it was hurtful when Karan Johar said about that."

To see the complete interview of Raqesh Bapat, click here-

Also read- Raqesh Bapat to enter Bigg Boss 15 after Afsana Khan quits show? Find Out