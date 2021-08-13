EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat: Just because one is mature, doesn’t mean they can't deliver CONTENT in Bigg Boss

Actor Raqesh Bapat, as much as he is admired for his on-screen charm, is equally loved for his real life calm and composed stature. The actor is soft spoken and his gentleman charm has made him win hearts, especially now during his current stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Raqesh, before entering the BB house, got into a quick and exclusive tete a tete with Pinkvilla.com. From accepting participation in BB being risky to holding his head high and not making things filthy for game-sake, the actor spoke about all of it.

Excerpts from the interview:

Have you been an ardent follower of BB?

Not at all. I haven’t seen the previous seasons. The little bit I know is when someone mentions the show when it's on, but that honestly gives one no idea because it’s a show you must watch to understand. And I have never really watched it.

Bigg Boss either makes or breaks the image of a celebrity! Are you nervous because of that?

Of course, it’s a huge risk. But then the pandemic and recent times have taught us about how to live with basic necessities, indoors and also enjoy the smallest pleasures of life and not have regrets. So here I am taking on a challenge and I am sure the outcome will be positive.

How difficult or easy was it for you to decide on taking up BB?

Extremely difficult, the show has been offered to me every year. The team and channel managed to convince me this time and so here I am.

Excited or nervous for hosting the OTT version?

Excited! He’s also got so much goodwill, has given our industry some brilliant films, comes with a lot of experience, and hence, I’m sure he’s going to give the OTT version a great different feel.

You are a soft spoken gentleman and going by BB history, thorough gentlemen have had it tough or haven't made it to the finale because of their 'non-loud no-masala' content. Do you think you will be able to change your personality for the game?

The house always needs a mature mind and I think just because one is mature doesn’t mean they won’t give content. Yes I may not get into a physical fight but that doesn’t mean I won’t have my say and my opinions to put across.

Do you think the pandemic lockdown will make it easy for you to stay locked up in the BB house?

Oh yes! The pandemic has taught us so much and we have really learned how little truly is important for a happy life.

Usually it is seen that a lot of celebrities who take care of the kitchen especially are winners of the show! What is your strategy?

I had no idea. I am going to be myself and the house will have a creative member this year and I think that in itself is different from the previous seasons. I want my audience to see me outside my roles. I want to actually show that this game can be played maturely, you can still give content and emerge as a winner.

What is that thing that you absolutely do not want to do in BB house?

There isn’t a no for anything but in terms of cooking I won’t say that I am a great cook, I can only make some basic stuff.

