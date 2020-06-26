EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai: Excited but nervous to resume shoot for Naagin 4; Will always support my producer

Rashami Desai, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, reveals she is excited to begin shoot for Naagin 4 and is at the same time a little nervous. She promises that her role though short is very meaningful.

Nia Sharma has already resumed shoot for the supernatural series Naagin 4. The actress today shared a couple of pictures from their sets wherein she is seen in her look as Brinda with the team all dressed in PPE kits helping her with makeup. Now, we have exclusively learnt that who plays Shalaka on the show will be resuming shoot tomorrow. The diva is all geared up to shoot for her special appearance.

With the shoots finally resuming, Rashami shared that she is having a mixed feeling. She told Pinkvilla, “My audience of the show are already excited and I am very happy with the way they are welcoming me. Unfortunately, my part is going to be very less, but very much meaningful. So, yes, I am very happy and excited to resume the shoot but at the same time with excitement, I am scared as well. Definitely, it won’t be a friendly environment anymore. We all have to take precautions for each other’s lives and we have to also think about ourselves. It is a mixed feeling. But, at the end of the day, I am at peace that we will resume work.”

She shared that she will support her producer no matter what and is looking forward to seeing the ‘new normal’ on sets. “To be honest, I am a little nervous more than scared. The number of people who will be part of the show has life insurance for COVID, so I don’t think there will any difficultly in that department, but unfortunately, certain situation isn’t in our control. But at least, we have a lot of support from people, fans and everyone. I will always support my producer because it is not easy but they are doing it perfectly. Before I go, I have heard that we have COVID 19 specialist on the set, I am excited to see this ‘new normal’”

Rashami had joined the cast sometime in February but soon lockdown was announced. The shootings for all shows have resumed after a break of three months.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×