EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai OPENS UP on facing physical abuse in marriage with Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, got into a candid relationship with Pinkvilla and spoke about facing physical abuse in the relationship

has been grabbing the headlines these days, courtesy her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13. While the popular reality show brought out the fighter in her, her personal life also became the talk of the town. Needless to say, Rashami’s relationship with raised a lot of eyebrows. However, it also brought her failed marriage with Nandish Sandhu also hogged the limelight. To note, Rashami and Nandish had ended their marriage on a sour note and the actress had also claimed that she was in an abusive relationship.

During her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami spoke about facing physical abuse in her marriage with Nandish. The actress emphasised that one shouldn’t accept the wrong in a relationship and should always have the courage to take a stand for themselves. “Because if you don’t stop it then and there it will happen again and again. Respect and believe in yourself that you are not doing anything wrong. I understood it later because I had a fear of losing a lot of people around me. I will not say ki humare beech me differences nahi the. We had a lot of differences, we had a lot of arguments, we had fights and somewhere we both didn’t realize that we were not compatible with each other. The way we used to be, the way we were together it is just not the same and we are different people together and we are trying to bring the devil out of each other. I said it and after six years after that happened, I took the divorce. Later, somewhere I realized that I was also dragging a lot,” Rashami was quoted saying.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also spoke about her divorce and stated that she never wanted to let it happen. Rashami stated that she did try her best to save the relationship. However, once they decided to part ways, the two have been sharing cordial terms ever since.

