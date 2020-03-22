EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on her marriage plans: I am enjoying this phase right now, I want to go with the flow

Rashami Desai says she is in a happy space right now and isn't thinking about marriage at the moment.

's Bigg Boss 13 journey was filled with a number of ups and downs. The popular TV Bahu lost her heart to , who entered the show as a wild card contestant. Rashami and Arhaan were good friends until cupid struck his arrows at the two and they fell in love. The two were going strong being locked up in the Bigg Boss house until host made a shocking revelation about Arhaan's marriage and kid which came as a spark in their relationship. Rashami and Arhaan reconciled but the former has now cut ties with Arhaan calling off their relationship.

After being declared as the third runner up in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami is in a good space now. She has also come on board for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 and is climbing the ladder to success. While her work life is soaring to great heights, fans are curious about her relationship status. In an exclusive live interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami answered a question on her marriage plans and said that she is all set to go with the flow.

Rashami says that she has just begun a new journey after Bigg Boss 13 and wishes to explore more. She is happy in her space at the moment and has no plans of marriage anytime soon. However, she hasn't shut doors to the idea of marriage and is taking things one by one as they come. She says that she has learned a lot during her Bigg Boss 13 journey and is ready for anything that comes her way.

