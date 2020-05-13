EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on love: I am done with innocent love, life goes on; It's okay to make mistakes

Rashami Desai, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed if she believes in love. The actress was joined by her mother Rasila Desai for the conversation. Read.

has always managed to steal hearts with her performances, but her journey hasn't been easy. Rashami along with her mother Rasila Desai exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla for Dear Mom wherein they opened up on a number of things including why her mother changed her name. While Rashami's professional life is doing good, her personal life has always managed to make news as well. We asked Rashami if she still believes in love given the past experiences she has had.

To this, Rashami said, "The kind of love you are talking about, I am done with it. I had given it to somebody I really loved and admired and I have respect for that feeling. Now, I am a sensible woman who understands the situations around me. I might have fewer people around me, but they are my people. Earlier, I would be scared that they might leave me, but later I realised I don't need to be. Rather than waiting for true love, I feel I should be with people who respect me."

She added, "You have to go with the flow, if it has to happen it will. I am not saying no to anything because life goes on. You make mistakes and learn. It is absolutely fine to make mistakes, just accept your faults. The more you go in denial the more you become negative and I don't believe in it."

Check out Rashami Desai's full interview below:

Rashami was earlier married to Nandish Sandhu. They later got divorced. She was said to be in a relationship with , but the latter reportedly duped her for money. They are no longer together.

