EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai opens up on working with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's music video & Umar Riaz

is making the most of her self isolation time. The former Bigg Boss contestant joined Pinkvilla for an Instagram Live on Sunday amid the Janta Curfew. The television actress was her most candid self as she spoke on a variety of things. From marriage to her relationship with fellow Bigg Boss contestants, the actress spilled the tea and did not hold back. When asked if there are projects for her Sidharth Shukla in the pipeline, Rashami revealed that she does not like disclosing details until it has been finalised.

While she did not completely rule out the possibility, Rashami said, "Won't answer till anything is concrete." This definitely gave Rashami and Sidharth's fans a ray of hope. The actress was also asked on her equation with Bigg Boss runner-up Asim Riaz and what were thoughts on his latest music video.

Rashami revealed that they were supposed to meet but Asim has been extremely busy. "He is extremely busy and travelling. We were supposed to meet during the first week of April but now because of Coronavirus and the current dire situation..we cannot meet." On Asim's music video with Himanshi Khurana, she said, "I loved it..Video was cute. Their chemistry was same inside the house and even in the music video."

She also called Asim's brother Umar Riaz a 'fantastic boy'. The actress has been linked to Umar in the past and by fans. However, she said, "We are just friends. Umar is a fantastic boy. He was supposed to give an exam and go to Dubai but because of this virus he is also stuck here."

