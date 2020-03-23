EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai REACTS to Bigg Boss 13 being re run on TV; Says 'I'm in two minds to watch it or not'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai revealed if she is going to Binge watch episodes of Bigg Boss 13 during her quarantine time or not. Read on to know her answer.

needs no introduction. She garnered massive attention and earned a huge fan base during her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. If you've been reading news, you might know that Bigg Boss 13 is all set to return to the TV screens. Yes! With the shooting of Television shows being shut down temporarily due to the Coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are now in a dilemma over lack of bank of episodes. So, to fill in space and keep the fans entertained, Colors TV will re-run its episodes of Bigg Boss 13 which was a huge hit this year. The telecast will begin from today, i.e. March 23 at 10 pm.

Yesterday, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive live session with Rashami, who is enjoying her time in quarantine, wherein we asked her many-many questions. Some from you (fans), and some by us. From life after BB 13 to her entry in Naagin 4, the beautiful diva spoke about everything candidly. When asked if she's going to binge-watch episodes of Bigg Boss 13 as it's going to make a comeback on TV, Rashami had a rather confusing answer. She said, 'I am in two minds whether I should see it or not. Bas Ek look dekhu ya nahi. I'm a little confused. I'm too nervous and excited both.'

Rashami's journey in the 'tedha' season was full a roller coaster ride, full of ups and downs. We've seen her cry, laugh, fight and even tear apart. But, she yet again proved that she is a strong woman, who can tackle everything that comes her way. The actress did not deter from showing her real side to the world. The pretty face is now seen as Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 opposite Nia Sharma.

