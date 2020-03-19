EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai says, ‘my work kept me going and helped me battle my four years long depression’

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai opened up on depression and how her work helped her get out of it. Read on.

is not the one to coy down but even the bravest people go through rough times. But what is important is to get out of it and find yourself again. In a candid and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashami opened up on having faced depression for four years, her TV journey and playing a great character very early on. She revealed how her work kept her going even in her low phase.

Opening up on depression, Rashami told Pinkvilla, “I was into deep depression almost for four years and I really wanted to leave the life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and the life will give you surprises in many way and when you are not ready to lead the reality, you somehow find it difficult. Professionally I was doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, depression is the only thing which helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and more life. Personally whatever I was going through I never let that affect my work. But my life has been a open book.”

Moreover, she also opened up on her Bigg Boss journey and how she has learnt to indulge in a bit of self care post that. She said that her biggest peril is that she put others before her and now she has got her lesson in the last few months. Rashami has now entered Naagin 4 and her entry has created a lot of buzz, for obvious reasons. Fans have been trending Naagin and Rashami on social media ever since.

