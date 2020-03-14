EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on taking up Naagin 4 post Bigg Boss 13, if she is replacing Jasmin Bhasin and more

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rashami Desai gets talking about taking up the role of Shalaka in the huge franchise that Naagin is. The actress, in an exclusive chat, let us in on her thought process that went into the show, journey on Bigg Boss, and a lot more.

is gearing up for Naagin 4 co-starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. The actress will mark her return to television after more than three years and well, post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, fans are definitely all pumped up to see her back, this time, in an all-new avatar. Talking about her return with a show like Naagin 4 and entering the show midway, Rashami says, "Similar things have happened over the years of the show and given the role of Shalaka, I thought this will be different and the right project to return to TV post 3 and a half years with a thriller."

Ask her if she fears to be stereotyped in any manner, she says, "I am an actress, and I have done double roles, played a negative character, done grey shades and people have liked it. And now, with a supernatural show, things happen in a different way and it is all a fantasy, and this feels like the right chance to explore me. I don't want to limit myself to the same roles, but deliver something new and I am happy about taking this up."

Talking about this being her first project post Bigg Boss and if she thinks that she got this because she is a big name in the industry, Rashami quips, "I think it depends on the choice one makes, I have been open to good scripts and I feel blessed that I got this show which is so huge and while it is a lot about destiny, it isn't always just luck, one has to work hard for it."

The notion about Rashami entering the show has been that she is replacing Jasmin Bhasin, however, on this, she says, "Jasmin is a wonderful girl and she has been a great co-actress. I was inside the house when this show went on air and so both our briefings were different, and I am not replacing her."

Ask her about shooting with the team, she says, "I have known Vijayendra from before but this is the first time we are working together and he is an extremely fun-loving person to shoot with." About Nia, she says, "Haven't really shot with her yet, since I have done family scenes as of now, but I am looking forward to it."

About her Bigg Boss journey, she says, "The show wasn't easy for me but I think I haven't come out empty-handed. My journey was the most difficult but I have learned to let bygones be bygones and I also had a lot of support from Sir ( ). In the end, I only want to remember good things."

She also spoke about her evolved equation with her mother and ask her if she thinks Bigg Boss was responsible for the happy reunion, she says, "I have come to know that a lot of people worked hard on it and I didn't know about it earlier. Like every family, we had our own equation but we have now got our clarity and things our beautiful between us right now."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More