EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on women supporting women; Lauds Hina Khan & calls Devoleena a gift from Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai gives a shoutout to her female friends she found on Bigg Boss 13 and opens up on her bond with Hina Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

It's been over a month and is back from the Bigg Boss 13 House. The popular TV actress became the third runner-up on the show and received lots of love and appreciation from her fans. From heated arguments with Sidharth Shukla, disagreements with Mahira Sharma to love and hate relationship with ex-beau , Rashami Desai found herself at the center of controversies during her Bigg Boss 13 journey.

However, she found many friends on the show. While she was constantly seen engaging in a battle of words with Sidharth Shukla, problems with Arhaan, petty arguments with Paras Chhabra, her female friends came to her rescue. In an exclusive live interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai opened up on women supporting women and lauded her female friends who had her back during Bigg Boss 13. She spoke bout her bond with former Bigg Boss 11 runner up and stated that she looks up to her as she gives her great advice. Rashami admitted that there were a few misunderstandings between them after Hina entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to supervise a captaincy faceoff task between Aarti Singh and her but she says all is fine now.

Rashami Desai also spoke about her bond with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show, who became her closest friend on Bigg Boss 13. She said that Devoleena and Rashami understood each other quite over a very short span of time. She cab be transparent with her and open up with no filters. Rashami called her a gift from Bigg Boss and spoke about their friendship. The Naagin 3 actress also spoke about her bond with Aarti Singh and said that she stood for her in the show a number of times without expecting much in return.

Credits :Pinkvilla

