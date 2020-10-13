EXCLUSIVE: Rati Pandey begins shooting for Shaadi Mubarak after replacing Rajshree Thakur

A source informs us that Rati Pandey has already begun shooting for Shaadi Mubarak which also stars Manav Gohil in the lead role.

Much to everyone's surprise, Rajshree Thakur, who made a comeback with Shaadi Mubarak after many years, has quit the show as she couldn't keep up with the long working hours. It was also reported that Rati Pandey who has been a part of number of shows including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Hitler Didi, among others has stepped into her shoes. A source exclusively tells us that Rati has, in fact, begun shooting for the show today.

A source informs, "Today was Rati's first day on set wherein it was more of an introduction of her to the character and her quirks and traits." The production house made an overnight decision on the same after they couldn't reach a middle ground. Unlike reports of any problems or fights with the production house, Rajshree shut them down and replied that there was no fight. She had put down her papers two weeks back itself and were trying to reach a middle path which unfortunately couldn't happen.

Rajshree also said, "The real reason about my exit was I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours an every month, especially having a three year old daughter at home, who otherwise was managing pretty well. But as a mother, I couldn't convince myself to be away from her for so long." Shaadi Mubarak premiered two months back and has been doing well despite an early time slot.

