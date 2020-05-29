EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta spill the beans about the proposal, who is matured one in relationship

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta open up on their love story, proposal and who is the more matured one in the relationship.

One of the hottest couples in the industry, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, feature in our premiere episode of Love Talkies Season 3. The two have always managed to give couple goals with their love induced posts. Both Ravi and Sargun are extremely appreciative of each other's work. The two who reunite on-screen after 10 years with Toxic, a song sung by Badshah, first met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and fell in love.

Revisiting the old days, Ravi and Sargun spilled the beans and revealed that none of the two proposed each other. "Nobody proposed to anybody. One day we just realised that we like each other and we have been together. Nobody proposed or asked to be a girlfriend or boyfriend. We didn't do any mushy talks or exchange I love you text," Sargun shared. She further laughed and added, "His first gift to me was a washing machine." To this, Ravi defended himself saying that he wanted to gift her something which is useful instead of wine or flowers.

Later, when asked who is the more mature one amongst the two, Ravi answered, "It would be her. If you see our relationship from a bird's eye view, I think we do not fit in the yardstick of any regular parameters of any equation. As two people, we are always looking out for each other."

Sargun shared, "I think we are more invested in each other's happiness than our own, so it works. Also, in any relationship when there is a difference of opinion, one person needs to shut up thinking it is just an opinion. You take it or fight. And how much can you fight?"

Credits :Pinkvilla

