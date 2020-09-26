  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Is THIS the reason why Tinaa Datta aka Iccha REFUSED Bigg Boss 14 offer?

A source reveals to us why Tinaa Dattaa refused Bigg Boss 14 offer this year. The actress mostly gets approached for the reality show every year.
EXCLUSIVE: Is THIS the reason why Tinaa Datta aka Iccha REFUSED Bigg Boss 14 offer?
Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most awaited reality shows this year as the makers promise an escapism from all the chaos happening in real world, in the view of coronavirus pandemic. The Salman Khan hosted show will be back from October 3 with Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani Singh, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Sneha Ullal, Shehzad Deol entering the house as contestants. Recently, there were reports that Tinaa Dattaa, who is best known for her role as Iccha in Uttaran, was also approached for the show, which she later denied on social media. 

A source, however, reveals, "The actress was definitely approached for the reality show as every year. This year she was almost close to signing the show on dotted lines but the monetary aspect did not work out and hence, Tinaa decided to pull off." 

Meanwhile, Refuting the reports of entering the house, Tina wrote, "Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did, my gosh! Ever since the rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop. I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged, my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well, Bigg Boss 14 will have stricter rules this time when it comes to hygiene and the contestants will have a COVID 19 test every week. 

