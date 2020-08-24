EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh aka Kalyani to QUIT Tujhse Hai Raabta?

Reem Shaikh has reportedly put down her papers for Tujhse Hai Raabta. Sources tell us she wants to explore other options.

Reem Shaikh, who has shouldered the show Tujhse Hai Raabta, for over two years now, has reportedly decided to quit the show after her successful stint. The decision was reportedly taken after a discussion with the production team. Shaikh apparently wants to experiment with different projects now. There is no doubt that the actress shares a wonderful bond with the entire team especially Sehban Azim, who plays Malhar on the show. Reem was widely appreciated for being able to pull off the role of Kalyani in such a young age.

About the development, a reliable source informs, "Reem has put down her papers for Tujhse Hai Raabta a few days back as she wants to explore new avenues and opportunities." She informed the production about her decision and they were reportedly supportive of it and both parties have amicably decided to move on. The actress had a discussion with the team last week and is on her notice period currently, claims the source.

The show recently took a leap where Reem was seen playing a very strong character. About her camaraderie with Sehban, Reem earlier mentioned that they initially took time to open up but once they became friends, there was no looking back. "It did take us time to be comfortable around each other, but once we bonded, there was no looking back. In fact, I remember one day while we were shooting, Sehban had a camera in his hand and he was clicking things around him," she said.

