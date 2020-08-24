  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh CONFIRMS quitting Tujhse Hai Raabta: Have my personal reasons; Want to explore options

Reem Shaikh confirms that she is exiting Tujhse Hai Raabta. She cited that she has some personal reasons for the same and also want to explore her options. Read.
It was only this morning that we had reported that Reem Shaikh, who has been playing the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, has decided to quit the show. Reportedly, she has put down her papers already and is on her notice period. A source had revealed that the young actress wants to explore other options. We had reached out to Reem for comments and she has now confirmed the development citing "personal reasons" behind the decision. She also mentioned that she wants to explore her avenues. 

"Yes, I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons and also because I want to explore my options. It has been a successful two years with the Tujhse Hai Raabta team and it is with a very heavy heart that I have taken this decision and I hope my fans keep supporting me. I just felt that this is the right time for me to challenge myself as an artist and experiment. I am very passionate about my work and hope good work finds me again. Nonetheless, I have been blessed with the best cast and it was not an easy decision, for sure," Reem told Pinkvilla. 

Reem has been able to pull off a very challenging role at a very young age. She has been with the show for a long time now and shares a great camaraderie with her co-stars especially Sehban Azim. 

