EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh PRAISES Shivangi Joshi for shouldering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at a young age

Reem Shaikh hails Shivangi Joshi for carrying forward Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy at a young age.

Reem Shaikh, popular for playing Kalyani Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV since September 2018, is one of the youngest television actresses of the lot. The young starlet has been a part of many renowned shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Diya Aur Baati Hum, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and more. Reem has also been a part of comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra and has marked her debut in Bollywood with 2020 release Gul Makai. Her ongoing show Tujhse Hai Raabta is currently one of the most-watched Indian television soaps.

In an exclusive Instagram live interview with Pinkvilla, Reem Shaikh recently revealed her favourite daily soap besides her own show Tujhse Hai Raabta. Reem believes that Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai still rules the TRP charts as it did a decade ago. She credits Shivangi Joshi for shouldering the daily soap at a young age and says that she has been taking it forward gracefully for 3 years now and is doing a great job with it. "At a very young age, she handled such a big show," Reem said as she praised Shivangi.

Not only did Reem hail Shivangi Joshi for taking the YRKKH legacy forward but she also appreciated her acting. She also recalled bonding with her on the sets of Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi years back during their childhood. "I was 6 and she was 14. We used to sit and talk about people," she began. Reem reminisced their Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi days when they played pillow fight and goofed around on the sets. "There was of course an age gap but it never felt that she's elder to me or I'm younger to her," Reem told Pinkvilla.

