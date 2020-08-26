EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh RETAINED, to continue playing Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta

After a lot of back and forth, Reem Shaikh has decided to continue as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta. Read.

Just two days back, we had reported that Tujhse Hai Raabta lead actress Reem Shaikh has decided to quit the show due to personal reasons. She had also confirmed to us about the development and revealed that she is looking to challenge herself more and look out for other opportunities. But, now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Reem has been retained and will continue to play Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta. Good news for fans, certainly!

A source revealed to us that after a lot of deliberation and discussion with the channel, Reem decided to continue. When reached out to Reem, she, in a statement said, "Further to a lot of speculation around my leaving Tujhse Hai Raabta, I would like to clear the air and reassure my fans that I intend to continue doing the show. The character of Kalyani is extremely close to my heart and there's a gripping narrative still waiting to unfold in the show's upcoming plot. Yes, I recently had a discussion with the show's makers about certain creative aspects but we have been able to iron out any differences and arrive at a fruitful consensus."

She continued, "Keeping in mind the sentiments of my fans who don’t want me to quit #TujhseHaiRaabta I have decide to respect their wishes and continue with the show. This is the least that I can do for them. Feeling blessed to be loved so much. Thank you all."

Tujhse Hai Raabta also stars Sehban Azim in the lead role opposite Reem.

