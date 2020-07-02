EXCLUSIVE: Reyhna Pandit on playing Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya: I was hesitant but this came as a blessing

As Reyhna Pandit is set to replace Shikha Singh as Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya, the diva shared her excitement in an exclusive conversation with us.

Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, is all set to return on the television screens post the lockdown. And while the audience is quite excited about the return of Kumkum Bhagya’s return, the family drama is all set to witness a change in the cast. Reyhna Pandit will be replacing Shikha Singh as Aaliya in the show. To note, Shikha, who had won a million hearts with her portrayal of Aaliya, recently gave birth to a baby girl and has been on a maternity break.

Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Reyhna confirmed the news of playing the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya and stated that she was quite hesitant about doing it initially as “this role has been portrayed by somebody so well, what more another actor would do to the character”. However, she also believes that the show came as a blessing for her.

To note, Reyhna was last seen in Manmohini which was wrapped in March this year and is known for her negative roles in several shows including Ishaqbaaz. However, the diva has no fears of being stereotyped. “I love playing strong characters and characters that are a little out of the box, where you have a lot of space to do a lot of things because it helps you experience a lot of things inside you as well,” she stated. While Reyhna asserted that she is open to playing different characters, she also emphasised that she doesn’t differentiate between positive and negative roles and prefer taking what comes her way if it is a good character and is something constructive.

Interestingly, the Ishaqbaaz actress will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Sriti and Shabbir in Kumkum Bhagya and she is quite nervous about it as the duo has been in the show since inception. But she also mentioned that she is excited as well and found Sriti quite humble. “I met Sriti and there was no intimidation vibe that I felt, she was very humble. It’s good that I am sharing the screen with two megastars of television,” Reyhna added. The diva has begun shooting for the show and is, clearly, excited about her role. To note, the new episodes of Kumkum Bhaggya are expected to go on air soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

