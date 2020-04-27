EXCLUSIVE: Ridhi Dogra opens on being cordial with Raqesh Bapat after the couple announced separation

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ridhi Dogra opens up on being cordial with Raqesh Bapat after separation with him. Read on.

In February last year, Ridhi Dogra along with husband Raqesh Bapat had announced their separation after being married for 7 long years. The duo did not reveal the reason behind it but in a joint statement made it clear that the two have mulled over this and would like people to respect their space. They continue to share a cordial relationship and are seen leaving comments on each other's profile despite the separation. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we told them that by being cordial, the couple is definitely setting the right example and inquired how are things at their end.

Where do you derive this strength to be this mature? "I think it is very simple," Ridhi started and added, "I think everyone has their differences. But you know life is very long and when you get a perspective, which we all have, but we miss it when we go about our daily lives. This day, this moment is a speck in this very very big life. When you get that perspective, you are able to let go and move on and cherish the goodness."

She continued, "If I degrade or take away the grace and dignity from the relationship, then I am saying that the seven years we spent together were rubbish which is not true. I have grown up as a person, there is a lot that I am grateful for towards Raq and it is always going to be like that. We tell each other’s family that we will always be family."



She made it clear that by doing this "No one is trying to be great." She concluded, "Look at life, how fickle it is. So why would I not spend my time being nice? I am anyway not a person who gives in to hate or jealousy, so I don’t want to waste my energy doing that. I would rather be the best version of me (smiles)."

Ridhi recently made her comeback with Asur where she played Nushrat, a member of the forensic team.

