EXCLUSIVE: Ridhima Pandit on participating in Bigg Boss: It is a risk but have my late mother as my angel

The Bigg Boss OTT has started and is already making headlines in the first week. Many celebrities have taken part in the show and one such is actress Ridhima Pandit. The actress is receiving all love and support from her fans. Before entering the BB house, she shared her thoughts and spilled the beans over her nervousness about the game.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.com, she shared about her being an ardent follower of the show and favourite contestant, “I love the show for its challenging premises but I haven’t watched all the seasons fully. I have seen some glimpses because when Bigg Boss is on air, almost everyone is talking about it. I don’t have a favourite contestant as such. For me, every person who does the show in itself is taking on such a big challenge and that is commendable.”

When asked Bigg Boss either makes or breaks the image of a celebrity and are you nervous? To this, she says, “Yes I agree and I am hoping it's going to only help me grow my career. It’s a risk but then what is life without risks? She further said, “I hope so and I think it should because the consumership of OTT has only been going up.”

How difficult or easy was it for you to decide on taking up BB? and she said, “It wasn’t an easy decision at all! The show has been offered to me year after year. I guess the time wasn’t right before and this year when it is right, here I am taking on a season which is so different and that is going to be extremely exciting.” The actress has lost her mother recently and on this, she said, “It's never easy to deal with a parent’s loss. But I have her as my angel blessing me, with me in the journey ahead.”

Are you excited or nervous about hosting the OTT version? Since he is pretty outspoken as seen in Koffee with Karan? The actress said, “Excited. He’s also a great mentor to many in Bollywood and I am looking forward to him mentoring us as well about the show.”

“When It comes to chores, I haven’t decided. I am not mentally blocking myself thinking I won’t do this or that, I think I am game to take up anything necessary as it's going to be our house and we need to keep it clean,” she added.

Talking about the pandemic and staying inside the BB house, she said, “Honestly I am looking forward to no masks, but at the same time, the show is a challenge which isn’t necessarily about the pandemic but overall something which felt right to do this year.”

She also shared her strategy and said “I am going to be myself and hopefully let my actions inspire. I don’t like watching injustice and so I speak up. I hope women out there also are inspired to speak up when necessary.”

