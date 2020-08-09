EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, stardom, nepotism, lobbying, lockdown

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Rithvik Dhanjani how prepared he is for Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India edition, what can fans expect, the much-debated topic of nepotism and favouritism in the Television industry, lobbying, and lockdown. Read.

Among others, is seen in the Made In India edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is one of the most followed stunt reality show and every year, the contestants are flown to a foreign land. However, with the global pandemic this year, the special edition is being shot in India itself, in fact, in Mumbai's Film City. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Rithvik how prepared he is for the season, what can fans expect, the much-debated topic of nepotism and favouritism in the Television industry, lobbying, and lockdown. Excerpts from the interview below:

How different is the entire experience this time, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India?

It is honestly very different because the sets are all filled with people in PPE kits, we are being tested for temperatures every few hours and there is a lot of paranoia about the virus, so I would say that the experience isn’t the same but I will definitely say that it is a lovely experience to be back on the show.

Since it is Made in India, should fans expect a difference in stunt levels or will it be of the same level?

Not at all, earlier even I thought that it might be a little easier but they have kept the stunts of the same level and in fact, bigger and better because it is all our crew, our people, we know where to find what. But the only difference will be that earlier you would get to see a new country and place, this time you will see India. That's about it.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Jul 30, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

How prepared are you physically for the stunts, given that during the lockdown gyms were not open and fitness has been impacted?

Honestly, I was a little prepared. I had started with my fitness regime and workout at home when I knew I am doing the show. All I could do, I did. There is no stone left unturned in that front.

You met with Karan Wahi, your close friend on the set and that was a lovely sight. But was the scare of virus trouble you amid shoot?

It is so overwhelming because, in the back of the mind, there is a little scare with regards to the virus. But I think somehow we all need to accept it now and just take all precautions because there is no point getting scared. I think I am glad that I have Wahi on the show, he is a great friend. Meeting friends after such a long time due to lockdown, it feels like you have got your life back. It is not entirely back (laughs) but that feeling of having someone in proximity is just nice.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on Aug 1, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

Lockdown was the time when most of us were uncertain of work. Did you have any such bouts?

Not really. I was counting my blessings. I am so blessed with a beautiful family and friends. I have everything I want daily. What else do I need to worry about? Seeds of uncertainty come only when you worry about the future, ki kya hoga. But, 2020 has taught us to be in the present and not worry about the future because it is not in our hands. Worrying about the future won’t change anything at that moment. So, I learnt small little things, to cook, to do household chores, and was thankful to God for giving me what I had. In fact, even before the lockdown is completely lifted, I am already working, was more could I ask for?

While the lockdown happened, the biggest of stars and the newbies, the ones struggling were all on the same platter. Irrespective of what you have done and will do, everyone was the same. No one was bigger or small during these times. Everyone was one individual at the basic. This is what we forget. In our industry, we are used to running and chasing things which in the long run might not even matter. The lockdown has made me evolve and learn to live in the present.

Nepotism, not a problem. It is lack of equal opportunities, lobbying which is the problem Rithvik Dhanjani

On Favouritism debate: Need to change the vocabulary

Tell me where does favouritism or nepotism not exist? It is everywhere, it is in every spectrum of our lives, it is not just in this industry. Our country for that matter is being run by one man. Nepotism or Favouritism has never bothered me because like my father set up a business and he will want his son to take it forward, and that is exactly what happens. There is nothing wrong with this. What I am not okay with is the equality of chance not being given. Nepotism is not the problem, I think lobbying is the problem. When a group of people gets to decide who will do what and who won’t do something, that is the problem. I believe it should be a fair play for everyone, be it someone who comes from a known background, or someone who comes from a small town and wants to become big.

I think it is a dead-end, and a dark alley ahead. We need to change the vocabulary of the movement. Nepotism has been deep-rooted in cultures for the longest time, it has got the word nepotism today but otherwise, it existed since time immemorial.

Every actor needs to know their self-worth because if you don't value yourself, no one will Rithvik Dhanjani

TV actors finding it difficult to break in films

It again comes down to how you perceive things. I wouldn’t say that the blurred lines don’t exist but thanks to my contemporaries and a lot of people who made the switch successfully, be it my dear late friend Sushant Singh Rajput, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, I think they have done a great job in proving their mettle and they could do it only because someone believed in them. I think there will always be a set of people who will believe in you and who won’t. I don’t believe in pessimism at all. If someone has an opinion about me because I come from the TV, then it is their opinion, I need to know what my worth is and not just me, every actor needs to know what their worth is because if you don’t value yourself no one will. Eventually, in my journey, I am sure there will be a set of people who will say that they have faith in me. It is not just me, it goes for everyone.

Ravi Dubey recently told in an interview with me that today, people enter the industry with agendas, earlier it was because they were enamoured by the art and craft. Do you agree?

Absolutely, because when I started what I am doing, I never wanted to become a star, I did not know what being a hero meant. I simply loved the craft and work. That gave me pure joy, being in front of the camera, and being able to touch lives. Everything else is secondary, it will come and go. The fame, the money, the opportunity. The idea of doing this without any agenda, because I want to be something, is stupid. I am in this profession purely because of the joy of working, and nothing matters.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×