EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: It is going to keep everyone on edge

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rithvik Dhanjani opened up on his excitement to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.

along with many others has come together for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. The special edition aired from Saturday last week and has managed to pique the interest of fans yet again. Rithvik aced both the weekend blindfolded car and unlock tasks, enabling him to be the first one to win the 'Champions Jacket' this season. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rithvik opened up on his excitement to be a part of the show.

"I can say this quite loud and clear that I am very excited to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi for the second time. I am as excited as I was the first time, and if given a chance I can do Khatron Ke Khiladi over and over again, a 1000 times over, because I just love it! I am very excited for my journey on the show and have no idea what's in store for me or any of us on it, but its definitely going to keep everyone on the edge of their seats with all the thrill, excitement and adventure!" Rithvik shared.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition, facing rejections as songwriter, lockdown

Apart from Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, , Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others are also a part of it. This special edition is being shot in Mumbai's Film City, happening for the first time in the history of the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×