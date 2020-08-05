  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: It is going to keep everyone on edge

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rithvik Dhanjani opened up on his excitement to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.
6894 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: It is going to keep everyone on edgeEXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: It is going to keep everyone on edge

Rithvik Dhanjani along with many others has come together for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. The special edition aired from Saturday last week and has managed to pique the interest of fans yet again. Rithvik aced both the weekend blindfolded car and unlock tasks, enabling him to be the first one to win the 'Champions Jacket' this season. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rithvik opened up on his excitement to be a part of the show. 

"I can say this quite loud and clear that I am very excited to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi for the second time. I am as excited as I was the first time, and if given a chance I can do Khatron Ke Khiladi over and over again, a 1000 times over, because I just love it! I am very excited for my journey on the show and have no idea what's in store for me or any of us on it, but its definitely going to keep everyone on the edge of their seats with all the thrill, excitement and adventure!" Rithvik shared. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition, facing rejections as songwriter, lockdown

Apart from Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others are also a part of it. This special edition is being shot in Mumbai's Film City, happening for the first time in the history of the show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement