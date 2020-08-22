Rithvik Dhanjani OPENS UP on making Ganpati idols at home, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations amid COVID crisis

Rithvik Dhanjani shared the experience of craving their own Ganpati murti at home, going the eco-friendly way and celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi differently amid the pandemic. Read on.

Everybody's favorite festival is here and devotees are enthusiastically chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. Yes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 has begun today (August 22, 2020), and Bappa has arrived in the homes to spread his magic. Every year several Television celebrities bring Bappa home, while some inspire others to make their own Ganpati idols at home. Just like the past some years, TV hottie craved his own Ganesh murti at home all by himself and is geared up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

In a recent chat, Rithvik Dhanjani shared the experience of craving idols of Lord Ganesh at home, taking the eco-friendly route and celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi differently amid the Coronavirus pandemic. 'The Ganpati celebrations in the past four years have changed now, I think I'm way closer to this festival now, ever since I have started making my own Ganpati murti at home. I'm so overwhelmed seeing that so many people want to make murtis at home. Raqesh (Bapat) or I have become a catalyst for helping people to take the eco-friendly route for celebrations. It makes me feel so amazing, thankful, and grateful that I am probably been chosen to be a part of this, expressed Rithvik.

The Pavitra Rishta actor has inspired many others, who have followed his footsteps in making Ganesha idols at home. Sharing his happiness about bringing about a change in people, Rithvik shared, 'I am overwhelmed by the messages I am getting from all over saying that they have started making murti’s looking at me. I feel so grateful that I am blessed to be a catalyst for people toward this positive change. It is the need of the hour we have to be more responsible towards our planet. We collectively need to change and make better choices for a fruitful future.'

Take a look at Rithvik making his own Gannu Bappa:

Revealing how the COVID-19 crisis has changed Ganpati celebrations this year, Rithvik said, 'I'm sure the celebration is not going to be like every year because nobody would be coming home. It's just going to be my family, Ganpati Bappa and me, because of the pandemic situation. But, I don't think that shraddha, bhakti, bhavna me koi bhi kami aayegi. I'm still celebrating it with the same enthusiasm, love, and affection. So, I'm looking forward to it this year as well and extremely excited. '

