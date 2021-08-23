EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Purohit on comparison with Hrithik Roshan: In Jodhaa Akbar, I was his stand in & body double

Shaurya Aur Suhani fame Rohit Purohit is among the most popular actors of the television industry. He has a massive fan following owing to her fitness, good looks and naturally green eyes. He is often compared to owing to the stark resemblance. He shared about working as his body double in Jodhaa Akbar and advantages of good looks.

Rohit Purohit shared his reaction with Pinkvilla on being often compared to the Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan. He said, “In the past, a lot of people told me that I resembled Hrithik Roshan. Not just him, but Aamir (Khan) too. Maybe they found similarities because of the eyes." He shared that he played a part in the popular 2008 movie Jodhaa Akbar. He said, “In 'Jodhaa Akbar', I was Hrithik's stand-in and body double.”

Talking about the comparisons when he was new in the industry, he shared that people often compared him for the face value earlier, but it is less now. He said, “The comparisons used to happen more when I was new in the industry. It was probably because people hadn't seen my work, so they would just talk about my face. Now there are very few who come up to me and say this. Even if people compare me to them, they both are stars and very successful actors, so I really don't mind it.”

He also talked about the importance of looks in the projects he is offered. He said, “Of course, whatever the character is the director or producer or makers first notice the look. It is not necessary that you have to be good looking. Different types of characters are there and till the character is not shown on the face and personality, it is very difficult to get cast. I think looks matter a lot. Whenever you think about a character you have an image in your head."

He opened up on being a fitness freak as he shared the importance of good health. He said, “I am a fitness freak because it is very important for actors to keep themselves fit. It depends on what show you are doing because when I did 'Porus', I gained around six to seven kg because I had to look a little muscular for the role, but right now there is no need for that.”

He added, “I tend to lose weight if I don't work out. Other people gain weight, but I lose weight. When there was first Covid-induced lockdown, working out had become very difficult so I lost around four to five kg. When the second lockdown was imposed, I tried doing workout at home. Gradually, I maintained my diet and gained weight.”

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor shared that he takes inspiration from people. He explained, “The person who I find motivated and working on themselves, I idolise that person sometimes. There are a lot of YouTube channels where you can go and check out people's journeys and transformations. I don't idolise anyone like that, but I take inspiration and motivation from people. I am a big stalker that way. So there are a lot of accounts on Instagram and YouTube where you get to learn a lot and get motivated.”