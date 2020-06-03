EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik on quitting Shakti: No challenge to be in the adjacent seat & have a lavish per day

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rubina Dilaik revealed her real reason for quitting the show and said that while she loves challenges, she likes to take the responsibility of the show and not be on the adjacent seat. Read.

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with Choti Bahu and later went on to shoulder Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for four years. The actress played the role of a transgender in the show which also co-starred . It was extremely heartbreaking for fans to know that Dilaik had decided to quit the show earlier this year after a leap. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rubina revealed her real reason for quitting the show and said that while she loves challenges, she likes to take the responsibility of the show and not be on the adjacent seat and with the leap, her role was of secondary importance which is why she decided to part notes on a happy note.

She said, "About me leaving Shakti, we had reached a deadlock. To refresh the show, we had tried many things like memory loss track, fresh faces and characters were introduced. Since it was a love story between a man and a transgender, there was no possibility of consummation so there was a deadlock. Then there was a deadlock when Vivian opted out because he didn't want to be a part of the leap, so the love story also couldn't move forward, so that was another thing. Then, we thought that since Saumya can never have a child, how on television can we take the liberty of making the daughter look like the mother, so that option wasn't there."

"With the pure intention of being with my show, I chose to become the guardian of a 6-year old child on the show. Now, they can't drag the story with that plot for long and they had to take a leap to show the kid grown up. Makers had no other option but to show Saumya as a mother figure to a 25-26-year-old. As an artist, it was not like it wasn't a challenge to play a 50-year-old, but in the story only if the driving seat was in my hand. I am a person who likes to take the entire responsibility of the show, now the responsibility was to be with someone else and I was only there to be seated in the adjacent seat and I could have seen it as a lavish place to be where I get a good per day but that wasn't challenging for me." Check out Rubina Dilaik's photo below:

She concluded, "And this is exactly what I told the channel and my producers that comfort and money come secondary to me, the challenge is something which helps me and the show to be on their toes. So, due to this, I told them to relieve me of this because It is just painful."

