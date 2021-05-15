EXCLUSIVE: Rushad Rana on importance of family on International Family Day: Family means life in itself

On the occasion of International Family Day, Rushad Rana opened up on how his family shaped up his personality and how important they are in his life.

Family is said to be one of the most important elements in a person’s life and nothing can replace it. And while the world is celebrating International Family Day today, it is a day to mark the unconditional love and never ending support. On this special occasion, Rushad Rana opened up on the importance of family in his life and revealed that how is family shaped up his personality. For the uninitiated, Rushad Rana is known for is role in popular school drama Hip Hip Huray and is currently seen in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa.

Sharing his views on the family, Rushad stated, "I come from a very normal middle-class family. My family consists of my mom, dad and myself. My father used to work and is an artist too, my mom was a teacher, so I was brought up in a very moderate, conservative household, but at the same time, my parents always ensured that I am not deprived of anything, right from the materialistic pleasure they could give me to the kind of solid upbringing and foundation they could have given me."

"My father is very creative, while my mom is more on the intellectual side, so I have a balance of both and they taught me the importance of both, be it my studies or my artistic side. I have inculcated both beautifully because of my parents. I cannot even imagine what life would have been without them," he added.

Furthermore, Rushad also spoke about how his parents helped him shape his personality. Recalling his childhood days, the actor said, "I remember I was a very shy child and my parents worked very hard in changing my personality. Right from talking to my teachers to getting me in all kind of extracurricular activities so that I lose any kind of stage fright, they have done everything to shape my personality. So I feel it's utmost importance to have a family around, right from taking care of someone to nurturing someone's personality. I don't think the entire upbringing of an individual is even possible without a family."

When asked about the importance of family, the Hip Hip Hurray actor emphasised, “'Family' to me means life in itself. I can't imagine a life without a family, and I think whenever we look at people who unfortunately don't have a family they're absolutely lost in this world, so family is as important as life in itself”.

This isn’t all, Rushad also believes that the COVID 19 pandemic has made people realise the importance of family “All those people who used to say that I want space from my family or I'm sick of them or those who're stuck alone today in their apartments, I know what kind of trauma they're facing, what kind of loneliness they are facing," he said.

"During the lockdown last year, we heard a lot of suicide cases, and I think one of the main reasons for this was that people didn't have their family support. So, I think especially during these times it is highly important to have your family around. I can't imagine how my life would have been if my parents weren't around and if we weren't home together, I mean I would have slipped into depression very easily or would have probably gone mad," Rushad concluded.

Also Read: International Family Day: Hrithik & Sussanne to Kareena & Saif; 5 stars redefining meaning of ‘Modern Family’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×