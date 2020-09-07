EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Aditi Bhatia, Kanchi Singh, Niti Taylor approached to play Gehna's role?

The makers are considering many actresses including Aditi Bhatia, Avika Gor, Diana Khan, Digangana Suryavanshi, Kanchi Singh, Niti Taylor among others to play the lead on Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Read on.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been making headlines, thanks to the rap made by Yashraj Mukhate which made Kokilaben an overnight sensation. Shortly, a sequel to the show was announced and we had revealed that the show is looking for a pre-Diwali premiere. A short promo for the show featuring Gopi aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee had also released wherein Gehna's reference was made many-a-times.

Well, a source close to the development has now revealed that the makers are considering many actresses including Aditi Bhatia, Avika Gor, Diana Khan, Digangana Suryavanshi, Kanchi Singh, Niti Taylor among others to play the lead on the show. Gehna's character would be inspired by Gopi herself and hence the makers are being very particular about whom they cast. Meanwhile, the hunt for the male lead is on too. While the makers really had been keen on getting Sidharth Shukla on board, they are also looking out for other names.

Talking about the first teaser promo, the video starts with Devo clad in a pink saree and greeting the audience with ‘Jai Shree Krishna.’ Then, she introduces a new character ‘Gehna’ by cracking the famous ‘rasoda’ (kitchen) joke. Several media reports have it that along with Devoleena, Mohommad Nazim aka Ahem Modi is all set to reprise his role, and the makers have already approached him for the show. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is likely to have a pre-Diwali launch, but no confirmations regarding the show's release date have been made yet.

The show's re-run on TV during the COVID-19 lockdown garnered huge TRP numbers, which is a testimony to the popularity of the show.

