EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shoots for 2nd promo; Here's when shoot begins

As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee today shot for the second promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya with Sneha Jain who will be seen playing Gehna on the show. Read on.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is returning on Star Plus soon. As per sources, the makers are looking for a pre-Diwali release for the show which will mark the return of Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi, Rupal Patel as Kokilaben. The first promo featuring Devoleena is already out where Gopi is seen talking about Gehna. As per sources, Devoleena today shot for the second promo with Sneha Jain who will be seen playing Gehna on the show.

Harsh Nagar has been signed on to play the male lead opposite Gehna on the show. Gehna's character will be similar to that of Gopi, and hence, it will be Devoleena who will introduce her in the next promo. A reliable source informs that the the shooting for the show will begin from September 19 or 20 depending on the arrangements made. All the necessary precautions are being taken before the shoot begins.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on reprising Gopi: It is like continuing the brand like stars do in films

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel confirmed returning as Kokilaben. The actress earlier had apprehensions about balancing both Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 but the channel insisted on her playing the latter given her popularity. Hence, the producers are working with the channel to ensure that Rupal's schedule is worked around fine so she can give proper time to both the shows.



Speaking about Kokilaben, the character was strict and that of a righteous woman, who treated everyone equally. She never differentiated between her children and her daughters-in-law. Sharing how viewers adored Kokilaben, Rupal said, 'Of course, I am a lot more flexible and fun. But even today, young girls tell me that they want a mother-in-law like Koki.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×