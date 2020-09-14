  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shoots for 2nd promo; Here's when shoot begins

As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee today shot for the second promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya with Sneha Jain who will be seen playing Gehna on the show. Read on.
453993 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 03:53 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shoots for 2nd promo; Here's when shoot beginsEXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shoots for 2nd promo; Here's when shoot begins
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is returning on Star Plus soon. As per sources, the makers are looking for a pre-Diwali release for the show which will mark the return of Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi, Rupal Patel as Kokilaben. The first promo featuring Devoleena is already out where Gopi is seen talking about Gehna. As per sources, Devoleena today shot for the second promo with Sneha Jain who will be seen playing Gehna on the show. 

Harsh Nagar has been signed on to play the male lead opposite Gehna on the show. Gehna's character will be similar to that of Gopi, and hence, it will be Devoleena who will introduce her in the next promo. A reliable source informs that the the shooting for the show will begin from September 19 or 20 depending on the arrangements made. All the necessary precautions are being taken before the shoot begins. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on reprising Gopi: It is like continuing the brand like stars do in films

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel confirmed returning as Kokilaben. The actress earlier had apprehensions about balancing both Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 but the channel insisted on her playing the latter given her popularity. Hence, the producers are working with the channel to ensure that Rupal's schedule is worked around fine so she can give proper time to both the shows. 
 
Speaking about Kokilaben, the character was strict and that of a righteous woman, who treated everyone equally. She never differentiated between her children and her daughters-in-law. Sharing how viewers adored Kokilaben, Rupal said, 'Of course, I am a lot more flexible and fun. But even today, young girls tell me that they want a mother-in-law like Koki.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement