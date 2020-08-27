EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 to have a pre Diwali launch? Here’s what we know

Saath Nibhana Saathiya will return with season 2 and we hear that a pre-Diwali launch is being planned. Read.

It was only recently that a certain rap song by Yashraj Sharma featuring Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben of Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral. Followed was a buzz of producer Rashmi Sharma planning to return with a season two of the show. Well, it is also being said that the producer has already shot for a small part with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. A source confirms the news to us and informs that the plan was to launch the show later this year but with the rap going viral, the makers have expedite the casting process for the show. While the hunt has now begun, it seems Devoleena might introduce the new season. It is still not known if she would continue post that or will be an integral part of the cast.

However, a source informs that if everything falls in place, the show might launch pre Diwali. While the Modi parivaar will be shown pre dominantly, a new parivaar will be introduced in the season. While the details are not known yet but buckle up for a entirely new season of the once popular show back. The previous season saw Gia Manek play Gopi’s character and was later taken over by Devoleena. The show was one of the most popular ones despite airing at a early slot.

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel, who played Kokilaben in the much-loved daily soap, reacted to the viral clip and said that she was surprised after watching it. She stated that her character of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been a milestone for her career. Further, Rupal revealed that she contacted Yashraj, who made the funny mashup and expressed her gratitude.

