EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rupal Patel shoot for a puja scene on FIRST day

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will be going on air on Star Plus from 19th October. The show will be replacing Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke for 9 PM slot. A source revealed, "Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi and Rupal Patel aka Kokila along with the cast gave their first shot for the show on September 22. They shot for a puja scene on the first day." We have come across a picture from the same, wherein their royal look and the sheer grandeur of the set will leave you excited.

The cast and crew will be shooting in Naigoan and is pretty pumped about this. The previous cast shot on the first day which is September 22 and will be joined by the new cast including Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain. Sneha will be seen playing the role of Gehna, whom Devoleena had announced. The promos for the show have been shot where Gopi will be seen introducing to the world the first look of Gehna. She has already piqued everyone's interest with the previous promo.

The comeback of the show was in the pipeline for some time now but it was announced after a rap video by Yashraj Mukhate featuring Kokilaben went viral. Saath Nibhana Saathiya, despite not being a primetime show, had been one of audience's favourite. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma and is all set for a new look and feel. The storyline this time will be slightly modern yet rooted. Speaking of how excited, she is for the comeback, Devoleena had told us that she is looking forward to continue her brand and legacy as Gopi.

