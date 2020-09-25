  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rupal Patel shoot for a puja scene on FIRST day

Here's what Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel shot on their first day of shoot for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Read.
35453 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 10:42 am
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel on first day of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 shoot. EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rupal Patel shoot for a puja scene on FIRST day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will be going on air on Star Plus from 19th October. The show will be replacing Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke for 9 PM slot. A source revealed, "Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi and Rupal Patel aka Kokila along with the cast gave their first shot for the show on September 22. They shot for a puja scene on the first day." We have come across a picture from the same, wherein their royal look and the sheer grandeur of the set will leave you excited. 

The cast and crew will be shooting in Naigoan and is pretty pumped about this. The previous cast shot on the first day which is September 22 and will be joined by the new cast including Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain. Sneha will be seen playing the role of Gehna, whom Devoleena had announced. The promos for the show have been shot where Gopi will be seen introducing to the world the first look of Gehna. She has already piqued everyone's interest with the previous promo.  

 

The comeback of the show was in the pipeline for some time now but it was announced after a rap video by Yashraj Mukhate featuring Kokilaben went viral. Saath Nibhana Saathiya, despite not being a primetime show, had been one of audience's favourite. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma and is all set for a new look and feel. The storyline this time will be slightly modern yet rooted. Speaking of how excited, she is for the comeback, Devoleena had told us that she is looking forward to continue her brand and legacy as Gopi. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on reprising Gopi: It is like continuing the brand like stars do in films

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement