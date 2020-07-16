EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 amend contestant policies, contract in view of COVID 19 situation

Sources inform that Bigg Boss 14 will be heavily influenced by the lockdown theme. Not just that, the makers have even made amends to the contestant policies and contract in the view of the pandemic situation. Read.

will return with Bigg Boss 14 in September if reports are to be believed. Earlier, it was speculated that the reality show will return in October but looks like the makers are in a hurry to get started. The superstar will film his promo from his Panvel farmhouse in all likeability. However, nothing has been confirmed so far. But sources inform that the show will be heavily influenced by the lockdown theme. Not just that, the makers have even made amends to the contestant policies and contract in the view of the pandemic situation.

A source informs, "While every year contestants get paid weekly, this season contestants will be signed on a pre-decided budget and won't be paid weekly. Due to the financial crunch, the show will have 5 popular faces with the lesser-known ones. Given the high amount of uncertainty involved, if in any situation the reality show is stalled in between, the production won't pay for the episodes which didn't happen. A contestant can be eliminated basis of their hygiene, and their temperatures will be checked on a daily basis. If a contestant falls ill, he will be disqualified, but the show won't pay them. Contestants with good immunity will only be taken."

Well, the policies are amended keeping in mind the incidents that have happened in the previous thirteen seasons. One can remember the hygiene issues inside the house in the last season and well, these will certainly make people think twice. Meanwhile, according to reports, Nia Sharma, have been approached for the show.

