EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 extended till March?

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing some of the most unexpected twists since the beginning and continues to intrigue the audience with every episode.

Bigg Boss 14 might not have been a successful season for the makers but the channel and the showrunners are introducing new twists one after the other. First, the Seniors, then the tabadla, then came the finale and the challengers. After that, the team again got back the ones they evicted during the supposed finale along with a new wild card entrant.

From an episode where there were only 4 members inside the house to now a total of 12 members staying, there seems to be no end to the madness. When the show kickstarted, the finale was supposed to be wrapped up by mid January 2021. Now, obviously, there has been a huge extension. And it seems it will be longer than we expected.

A source tells us, "Now, with so many contestants and no evictions last week, plus a mew contestant's entry, it seems that Bigg Boss 14 is headed for an almost 150 day long haul. The finale seems to be happening around March now. There are also rumours of getting another ex-contestant of this season back in the game, so there's only more to the crowd. They are trying every possible strategy but none of them seems to be working in its favour. will only continue hosting the extended version too."

As of now, this week the entire house has been nominated for evictions after Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni flouted rules. In fact, there's a strong possibility of a double elimination this weekend. Who do you think will be ousted from the show? Who do you think will win it? Tell us in comments below.

