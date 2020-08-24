EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 POSTPONED for a month; Is THIS the reason?

Sources tell us that Bigg Boss 14, which was earlier supposed to premiere from September, has been postponed for October. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 has already been in news for its unique theme this year. Heavily influenced by the lockdown in the view of pandemic situation, in a teaser mentioned how the scene will be reversed this year. Well, according to sources, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijah Khan, Naina Singh among others have been finalised to be a part of the reality show. The contestants were supposed to kept in quarantine period of at least a week or more starting this month-end and the show was supposed to go live from the 5th of September, however, there is a major change in plans.

Reliable sources reveal, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week. The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October." One of the sources reveal that the makers plan to go live with the show from the 4th of October but nothing has been finalised as yet.

Meanwhile, the last season for the show was much appreciated and loved, so much that it was extended by almost two months. Sidharth Shukla was the winner for the show with Asim Riaz as the runner up. Salman Khan will return as the host for the 11th time with Bigg Boss 14.

