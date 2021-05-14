EXCLUSIVE: Samikssha Batnagar shares tips to fight anxiety during COVID 19 pandemic: Remember we're not alone

Samikssha Batnagar, who managed to beat COVID 19, is concerned about people getting anxious during the pandemic and shared some useful tips to stay calm.

The COVID 19 pandemic has turned out to be a difficult time as it is not just got us cooped in our respective homes, but it has also claimed lakhs of lives so far. And while the nation continues to grapple with the deadly virus, this pandemic has also been taking a toll on mental health as well. Recently, television actress Samikssha Batnagar also expressed her concern about people battling anxiety in these trying times and shared some effective tips to maintain mental peace in such trying times.

Talking about the same, Samikssha stated, “The impact that this outbreak is having on our lives may cause us to feel anxious, stressed, worried, sad, bored, lonely or frustrated. There are simple things we can do to help take care of our mental health and wellbeing during times of uncertainty. Doing so will help us think clearly and make sure we can look after ourselves and those we care about.” She also emphasised that one should remember that they aren’t alone in such times. Instead, they should try keeping a schedule even when in self quarantine and try sticking to a regular schedule as much as possible.

Furthermore, Samikssha also shared tips that she had followed during her battle with COVID 19. She said, “Relax your body often by doing things that work for you, take deep breaths, stretch, meditate, wash your face and hands, or engage in pleasurable hobbies. Use time off to relax, eat a good meal, read, listen to music, take a bath, or talk to the family. Talk about your feelings to loved ones and friends often.” She also advised everyone to stay informed about the facts and stated, “Stay informed of the current situation, get the facts right, limit your media consumption to an extent. Watching too much news, reading too many articles, and consuming too much content can be overwhelming. Always make sure you seek sites that give factual information about what you can do to stay healthy, such as the CDC and WHO”.

