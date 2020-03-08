EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan has THIS to say about Melvin Louis’ ‘you mocked my race’ comment; Watch Video

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sana Khan opened up on Melvin Louis’ comment alleging she mocked his race. Read on.

Sana Khan has made it a point to hit back at Melvin Louis when she has accused of cheating and being violent with her during the time they were in a relationship. Sana has been unabashedly honest and has been unfiltered as she revealed many details alleging Melvin of being physically violent, molesting girls and drugging some in process. Not just that, She also reacted to a recording Melvin shared on social media wherein Sana and he are seen having fight.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sana, in particular, reacted to Melvin using hashtags like #MenAreAlsoVictims, #YouMockedMyRace. Replying to it, Sana said, “By race, I assume he means colour. I think when I started dating him, he was the same colour. It was not like he was of my colour and suddenly he burnt out. It is not that like he has transformed suddenly. He was always like this.” She later went on to say that he is only using these tools to divert attention and gain sympathy. ASLO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan REVEALS if she will take any legal action against Melvin Louis for domestic violence

Sana also opened up on if she will be taking any legal action again Melvin given she has proofs against him. To this, Sana said that she will definitely think about it. She knows the laws. Also, she added that she has spoken to other women who have allegedly been a victim of Melvin’s means and they are all ready to voice their ordeals if need be. She even revealed that Melvin made a small girl pregnant as well.

Watch the exclusive conversation here:

