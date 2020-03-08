EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan REVEALS if she will take any legal action against Melvin Louis for domestic violence

Sana Khan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed if she will be taking a legal action against Melvin Louis over domestic violence. Read on.

Sana Khan has been roaring and now. Now amongst those to coy down to blackmails, Sana has decided to expose ex boyfriend Melvin Louis who allegedly hit her, leaked their recordings and also molested and drugged girls in the name of work and relationships. Sana’s shocking revelations have left us numbed and while we are still wrapping our head around it, we asked Sana exclusively if she is planning to take any legal action whatsoever against Melvin given that she has proofs to back her allegations.

Sana initially said, “It depends on how much he provoke me.” But then we asked her why wait for provocation and not take a definite step right away. To this, Sana replied, “Yes, can think about it actually. I know the laws and I might take a legal action.” Sana also revealed that she has had gotten in touch with other women who have gone through the same ordeal by Melvin and they have in fact, extended their support to her. She also reieterated that women empowerment is not possible without standing up for women and hearing them out.

Meanwhile, Sana has been garnering a lot of support on social media post her revelation. Sana has mentioned that she is no damsel in distress who would cry over a break up but will hit it back. She also opened up on how her mother is yet not aware that Melvin used to hit her and she is now afraid to how she might react. Sana, on the work front, will now be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops.

