EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan REVEALS Melvin Louis hit her; has molested women and have drugged them

Sana Khan alleges Melvin Louis used to hit her, and has molested girls and drugged them in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Don’t miss.

Sana Khan will soon be seen in Special Ops, a Hotstar Special, where she plays an interesting role. She recently made news over her breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis. It was only recently that Sana opened up on Melvin cheating on her and in an exclusive chat today with Pinkvilla revealed that not just cheating, Melvin also molested many women, resorted to domestic violence and spiked drinks of women for work. She also revealed him hitting her during the relationship and many such details. You don't want to miss Sana making some shocking revelations.

Sana also reacted to the audio Melvin posted on Instagram recently and said that she doesn't understand this entire episode of sneakily posting an audio and then blocking your comment section. "That conversation, a lot of people felt happened on call but that was not the case. All of that happened when I broke up with him and he ensured to record the parts where I am parroting what he is saying out of anger." She further added that she openly challenged him to expose him so why would she be crying in the video. She revealed that it was all because he hit her.

Sana also revealed that she has spoken to a couple of women who have revealed that he molested them and in fact, drugged a few. When asked if she is looking forward to take any legal route, Sana said, "Depends. She will definitely think about it."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More