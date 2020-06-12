EXCLUSIVE: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal on their beach wedding, family's first reaction to their relationship

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for Love Talkies, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal opened up on their dreamy beach wedding and their family's reaction to their relationship.

and Mohit Sehgal are one of the most loved couples. The duo fell in love on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and went on to have a beautiful beach wedding leaving everyone dazzled. While Sanaya decked up in a golden bridal outfit with a red dupatta, Mohit looked handsome in a matching coloured sherwani with a blue turban. It is one of the most beautiful weddings and in an exclusive chat with us for Pinkvilla's Love Talkies, MoNaya opened up on how did they plan the entire wedding.

"Sanaya always wanted a beach wedding, so it was her idea to do it and I just executed it," Mohit exclaimed. To which Sanaya added, "I always wanted a beach wedding because I love the sea, the ocean, so I am a beach baby. I always thought of having a small intimate wedding by the beach where I will wear a simple dress and take our vows. But Mohit is Punjabi, so small and intimate was out of the question."

Sanaya explained, "Honestly, first, we thought of doing a court marriage because it is a lot of stress to even plan the marriage. For the longest time, we did not get married because of this, and then our parents asked us why are we not getting married. So, then we decided, let's just get married. So, the plan was to keep it simple and have a court marriage and save money and time but the Mohit was very sweet about it and wanted to fulfill my dream."

The much-in-love couple is truly an example of true love. Mohit then added, "I just thought she shouldn't feel that she didn't do the beach wedding which she really wanted so let's just do that."

How did their respective families react when they had first shared about their relationship? "They were very cool with it, they are not narrow-minded. It was not a big deal for them. They were very happy," the duo reiterated.

