EXCLUSIVE: Sanaya Irani REVEALS she didn't want to play Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum: Was upset when I got it

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sanaya Irani reveals that she did not want to play Gunjan's role initially and that she would have fallen in love with Mohit irrespective. Read.

Television's power couple and Mohit Sehgal make everyone gush with their oh-so-hot chemistry. Sanaya and Mohit fell in love with each other on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum where they played onscreen lovebirds. That's when they started liking each other and got married many years later. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sanaya and Mohit if things would have been different if they didn't play Gunjan or Samrat and how different are these two as individuals from their characters.

Mohit admitted, "Actually, it takes me a while to talk to somebody, to speak to somebody openly. I am a little reserved that way." Sanaya added, "I don't think I am a goofball in real life but my sense of energy is very like I love laughing and keep the environment light. I have a lot of energy, hyper and friendly than Mohit. I am more of a 'break the ice' person, I don't think too much."

Sanaya confessed that she never wanted to audition for the role of Gunjan. "In fact, I never wanted to audition for Gunjan, I wanted to audition for Nupur but they insisted I do for Gunjan. I was very upset when I bagged Gunjan's role because I was like this is not the role I wanted to do," she shared.

When asked if things would have been different if they weren't playing their respective character, Sanaya laughed it off and prompted, "No! In fact, Rati [Pandey] and Mohit were closer friends, I wasn't that friendly before. I used to stay close to Rati's house and Abhishek (who played Benji). They used to really hang out. So even I played Nupur, I would have had an affair with him, it wouldn't have mattered if I played Gunjan or not."

