EXCLUSIVE: Sandiip Sikcand on backlash paps faced for Sidharth’s funeral: They are doing their jobs so shut up

Sidharth Shukla set for his heavenly abode on 2nd September, leaving behind his family, friends, and his loving fans. The news of the sudden demise of the actor came as a shock for the whole television fraternity. There was a massive crowd at the crematorium, where the last rites of the late actor were being performed. Along with the loved ones of the actor, there was also media presence, as they covered the footage of the grieving people, for which, the media is now being put in a bad light. Actor Sandiip Sikcand had raised his voice in support of media for doing their jobs.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, he said, “My immediate reaction to this media circus was not that of shock. It was a death of a celebrity who was loved by a lot of people. A lot of his fans were glued to Instagram & television for updates on their favourite actor. I think the media was just doing their job. The clowns in this circus were a few of these celebs -I don't want to name this particular actor but he was there & the he put his mask down the minute he saw the media to show them who he was. It is ridiculous, when you're in a crowd in times of a pandemic, why would you put your mask down just to greet the paparazzi ?? And be recognised !?? It was ridiculous. I don't even know honestly how many people that actually went there, went to pay respect to the departed soul or just went there to be covered by the media. And then you come back & you abuse the media & call them out. Who has created these people?”

He added, “Lets get this straight, for the media, if you're a celebrity, you're just a piece of news & your life is an open book. So death, sorrow, accident, joy, accident, whatever happens, you'll be covered. So please don't be pretentious & call this a circus. You're as much a part of this circus.”

Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali producer said that people have no right to shame the media, and it was only Sidharth Shukla’s mother who had the right to say anything to the media as she had lost her son. He said, “The person who truly has a right to say anything was Sidharth’s mother, a mother losing her son is the greatest sorrow and she has maintained a dignified silence. I really hope the rest too shut up and go back to getting clicked at airports.”

He also took to his social media handle to express his angst with people as he wrote, “Suddenly I see people talking about how inhuman the photographers have been, clicking pics of shattered people at the funeral. Correct, really inhuman, but step back a bit and think..who created these monsters? How many of these 'so called celebs' actually pay the paps to feature on their pages, they get offended if their photos are not put on their portals and now suddenly they all are inhuman?! I think they are doing their jobs so shut up and let them #Ourowncreateddevils”.