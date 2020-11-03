EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Sheikh: I'm mother for the first time & I enjoy it; Only companion I have is my daughter

Sanjeeda Sheikh, who was all geared up for the release of her Netflix film Kaali Khuhi, opened up on embracing motherhood and how has life been since that.

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali have been living apart for a while now after reports surfaced that their marriage hit the rocks. Though the duo has maintained silence over the reason behind it, the news of them turning parents to a baby girl via surrogacy broke last year. Their daughter recently turned a year older. Both Sanjeeda and Aamir have been managing their parental duties well. Sanjeeda, who was all geared up for the release of her Netflix film Kaali Khuhi, opened up on embracing motherhood and how has life been since that. Stating that her life is amazing with her only companion- her daughter, Sanjeeda shared how she is loving this phase.

“Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now,” Sanjeeda overwhelmingly said. She further added, “And I think it was my most amazing call of surrogating a baby girl and I am a mother for the first time in life and it is an experience for me too. I am with my mother and it is just that when you have your mother; it is a blessing because you see yourself grow in front of you. It is literally like I see myself growing. And I am like wow. I am thoroughly enjoying this phase.”

Sanjeeda also spoke about her career and how things today are changing for actors who have a background of working on television. She said that it has been difficult, but she has evolved over the years.

