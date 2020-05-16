EXCLUSIVE: Sanjivani's Chandni Bhagwani on being stuck in Australia due to COVID 19, woes about work and more

Sanjivani actress Chandni Bhagwani has been stuck in Australia and while she has taken the decision to extend her stay, here's what she has to say about being away from home, feeling scared, and more.

Sanjivani actress Chandni Bhagwani has been stuck in Australia for a while now, however, as it turns out, instead of returning to India, she has decided to stay back there for safety reasons. We got in touch with the actress and she told us, "I was going to come back with the Indians here in Australia, however, I am not keen on going back as Melbourne does not have too many cases and they are on the verge of almost opening up the lockdown." She added how she has grand parents at home and even if one person carries the virus, she was worried. She says, "I don't know what is happening and I was really freaking out earlier."

Ask her how has she be managing, and she says, "Initially, for a month, When I was here for work, to travel and build my youtube channel, and other things, the first month I was in a hotel and taken care by the producer here. Later, I shfited to an apartment, there are apps here so I stay with two Indian guys and one Irish girl, it is pretty big and I feel like home surrounded by people and calm now. It is better here, though difficult to manage because it is expensive, I have savings and it is better to spend money than risk your life."

She does feel ill at ease on staying away from home. She says, "It is difficult to stay away from family because this is a time that we could spend together. It is cold here and 5 degrees, I had a fever a few days back and I was so scared. However, it was just fever because of the weather change and I was like why is my mom not here."

She adds, "My mom is really worried and it is difficult to explain things to her..and she is like stay there only and don't come, given I am staying away from home for the first time and they are worried. They speak to me 6 times in a day."

We also quipped her on what is her plan of action going forward, and she says, "Being in the entertainment industry, this is scaring the shit out of me because it is the only way to earn, savings are ending, and if things do fall back to normal, there is no guarantee. The kind of sanitation we have, it is really bad and this virus is really dangerous. In terms of work also, I have no idea how will things be. People who were already shooting before the lockdown, they know they have work but I wasn't working anywhere before this and I am like when will auditions happen and when will I get work. This has made me understand that I need to have a plan B because this is an uncertain job. This is something that is bothering me, rest, I am trying to keep up. Anything can happen, I am scared a lot."

