EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal breaks silence on marriage with Tushar Kumar: I'm separated; he's doing this for fame

After Tushar Kumar levelled serious allegations against Sara Gurpal and claimed she married him for the US Visa, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant replies back in strong words and claims that her ex husband is doing all this just for fame and money; watch her explosive video inside.

Right after Sara Gurpal entered the Bigg Boss 14 house earlier this month, Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar levelled shocking allegations against her. Tushar, in a previous interview with Pinkvilla, had claimed that Sara was married to him and they are now separated, but the BB 14 contestant refused to accept the relationship in public. But soon enough, Sara was eliminated from the show.

While she had been busy nursing an injured eye, we finally got her to speak to us and Sara broke her silence on the whole issue. She tells us, "What's there to clarify? Am I getting married somewhere? Am I doing my swayamvar? Or getting into a relationship? Nothing happened. Then, why does Tushar want to talk about it right after my entry? Itna fame ka shauk nahi hai toh pehle aa jaate. Had this been a swayamvar and he came, I'd still understand. Koi baat hi nahi hai but he's making senseless and baseless statements. He himself said that we are separated for 5 years. What do you call separated women? Single, right? Then, what's the point? I don't waste my energy on someone who doesn't have any stand in life. He called it a mutual decision, so then where's the problem?"

She further clarified that he's doing it only to get a few minutes of fame. Sharing that, Sara explains, "This isn't the first time he's done it. He's done it pehle also. But now, because it's national television, he knows kaha se maal zyada milega. Anybody can see and understand why he's doing all this. People work really hard to get to a place, I have struggled a lot to be on the same stage as . Why are you pulling me down? Is this right? I don't even mention his name because that's how I'm. We should respect others' journeys and not have motives," she signs off.

Watch her explosive interview right here:

