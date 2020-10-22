EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal SLAMS Sidharth Shukla: He's biased towards Nikki Tamboli; his task was below my dignity

Sara Gurpal's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 caused a major divide between the viewers. While some felt it was unfair on Sidharth Shukla's part to oust her, some welcomed the decision. Here, Sara opens up about the same.

While Bigg Boss 14 started airing at the beginning of this month, it's already been almost three weeks to the premiere. While Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and played the toofani seniors, in the second week, they were given the choice to remove one person from the show. While Gauahar and Hina didn't want Sara Gurpal to be eliminated following the nominations, Sidharth was adamant on throwing her out.

On being evicted from the show, Sara, who spoke to us, says she feels the decision was extremely 'unfair'. "When the nomination process happened, I got just one vote because of Jaan. I could hear Gauahar say that Sara ka toh banta hi nahi hai, she got just one vote. I was in the kitchen and I could hear them talk. I was good at all the tasks; I wasn't the most favourite but I wasn't the least favourite too. It takes some time to get out of your shell. I got an eye injury too. I didn't cry foul about it and I thought the seniors would see how strong I was being. But I just don't understand that how could one senior take the decision on behalf of everyone. Do logo ne mera naam nahi liya, they were eliminating Nishant, but Sidharth was bent on driving me out. I don't know why."

We asked her if there was an issue with Sidharth and she says, "No, I had no panga with him. I don't know why he decided to evict me even till date. He's very unpredictable. Woh kab kya karte hai, kya bolte hai pata nahi hota. I was closer to Hina and Gauahar and would always go to them for any advice. I didn't feel that connect with Sidharth. But I do feel he's biased. Even in the immunity task, he decided on Nikki as the winner jab ki clearly likha tha aur task ke end tak Jasmin had the most liquid in her glasses. Bigg Boss asked and he just said Nikki; we were all a little surprised. He tried to do the same in the basket task."

In a recent interview, she was quoted saying that she couldn't sit on Sidharth's lap for the task. But here, she says she was misquoted, "The task given was below my dignity and I wasn't comfortable with it on national television. So I didn't perform well. It was not like Sidharth wanted me to do anything or I was evicted because of that. It was my decision to not do what I was asked to do. I never meant it like that; my quotes were misrepresented."

