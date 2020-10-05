EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal used me, married me for US Visa: Ex husband Tushar Kumar's EXPLOSIVE revelation

Tushar Kumar, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, has leveled some shocking allegations against Sara Gurpal, who he was married to in 2014 and separated from in 2017. Watch the video right here.

Bigg Boss 14 has just kickstarted and one of its contestants Sara Gurpal is already mired in a huge controversy. Tushar Kumar, a Punjabi singer based in the US, has claimed that Sara has been lying about her marital status. He, in fact, has alleged that they were married in 2014 for three years till they separated in 2017.

But he adds a legal divorce is yet to happen, so Sara claiming that it was "someone who looked like her" who was married to Tushar, is all baseless. Talking about what went wrong, Tushar exclaims, "We got married in 2014. She didn't come with me to the US because I had to apply for her visa. That's also why we decided to get married so quickly. It took a year and half to get her down here. We both knew it's not going to work. To be honest, till date, I don't know what exactly happened. I wonder if she married me for the US Visa. A lot of people in Punjab do that. People around the world do use others to get citizenship in a particular country."

Tushar shared that the issues started cropping up only after she again returned to India. "Fame got stuck in her head after she did a few music videos and signed a film where she had a small role. That blew her mind and our relationship never survived after that." He tells us that there's something else that is bothering him. Everyone in Punjab already knows about Sara and my marriage. But now, that she is doing Bigg Boss, the news is out across the country and people are constantly texting and harassing me. People are abusing me on social media, calling me a liar. It's not fair. I want her to clarify this once and for all.

