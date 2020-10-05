EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gurpal's ex husband Tushar Kumar's SHOCKING allegation: We're separated, not legally divorced

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tushar Kumar talks about his marriage with BB 14 contestant Sara Gurpal and reveals how she has been lying about it all the way. Watch the video inside.

It's hardly been two days since Bigg Boss 14 went on air. Punjabi music artist Sara Gurpal is one of the contestants inside the house this year and while in the first two days inside the house, she hardly could grab eyeballs, she has been the face of a roaring controversy outside. Another Punjabi musician Tushar Kumar has leveled shocking allegations against her and claimed that they were married to each other.

Tushar tells us EXCLUSIVELY, "Sara and I were married for three years. We met through common friends in the beginning of 2014. Her first song had come out and I happened to know the director, and that's how we got in touch. We started talking on Facebook and then I came to India and we spent time in Delhi, Chandigarh and Kasaul. That's how we met." He reveals that they tied the knot within a few months. "We got married the same year in August. It was very sudden and quick, and we both made a mistake." He has also put out a picture of their marriage certificate which says he's married to someone called RAchna DEvi. Tushar clarifies, "Her real name is Rachna Devi. Sara Gurpal is her screen name."

But things went completely downhill post that. "We were together from 2014 to 2017. Sara and I are separated but not legally divorced. So, she can say that she's single but she keeps denying our marriage. Sara said in a few interviews that the girl with me in pictures is someone who looks like her. Toh woh ladki kaha hai woh bata do." Sharing that he's been harassed online by fans and followers who are name-shaming him, he says he would like everyone to know the truth. "I would not want to go to Bigg Boss as a contestant, but I would like it if they could give me 10 minutes to confront her about this on national TV. Let's finish it off," he signs off.

